ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, IL

Theft Reported in Crossville

By Blake Seely
wrul.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday Deputy Jordan Weiss spoke with Bradley Hurt about a report of stolen...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Woman charged with neglect after reckless driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Henderson woman faces charges after police say she was recklessly driving with children in the car in Evansville. Police say they spotted a car speeding on Oak Hill Road early Saturday morning. According to a police report, the officer turned on their emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville police investigating 2 Saturday shootings

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking for suspects in two shooting incidents that happened on the city's southeast side Saturday. In the first incident, EPD says officers were sent to the area of Jeanette Avenue and Ravenwood Drive, just off of Covert Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crossville, IL
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested for fentanyl after police catch him snoring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police officers were called to the 2400 block of South Green River Road on June 24 for a report of a male running in and out of the woods. Officers located the man and found fentanyl on him. At first, reports said the man looked like he was being chased […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested for trying to run woman over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrested a man after they said he tried to run a woman over. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident downtown at 1 a.m. on June 25. Police said several calls came in reporting a man choking a woman in a white SUV. Officers said the vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man wanted for hit-and-run with ambulance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say an Owensboro man is refusing to turn himself in after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help locate 38-year-old Jesse King. The sheriff’s office shared the information through social media early Saturday evening. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Car Stolen in Enfield

On Thursday morning Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to Enfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after receiving report of an employee’s vehicle having been stolen from the parking lot. Ruth Barger was the one making the report, stating that her silver 2004 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from the parking lot sometime between 5AM and 8:30AM. She reported that she did not give anyone permission to remove the vehicle, and that she did not know who may have taken it. Barger signed a probable cause complaint for Theft Over $500, and an incident report was placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
ENFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft Reported#Theft Under 500
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle flipped in wreck close to twin bridges; six injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Gibson Co. After Police Chase

After an overnight chase, one man is in jail facing charges in two states. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 pm Thursday for several traffic violations. They say the driver wouldn’t stop, and a chase began.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, June 24th, 2022

A 29-year-old Ottawa man, Brandon Stange, was arrested by State Police for possession of a controlled substance and possession of adult cannabis in a vehicle. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were brought to jail on outstanding warrants. 36-year-old Carolyn Pribble of Richmond Height Mobile Home...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 23RD, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 33-year-old Shirley Knott was arrested Wednesday for Disorderly Conduct. 43-year-old Oley Stanley of Waltonville was arrested Wednesday by the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

PPD: 22 people indicted for Webster County drug bust

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in Henderson early Sunday morning. They say it happened around 12:20 a.m. near Wolf Hills Road and US 41 North, just before the twin bridges. According to a press release, deputies found one car flipped over...
HENDERSON, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for burglary after she was allegedly discovered inside a business just north of Salem early Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived they say Jolee Graham of South Maple had left the Sale Barn on Route 37 and Tonti Road and...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in head-on crash on North Broadway in Salem

Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SALEM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest five men for drug trafficking in Henderson area

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF) and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they have arrested five men for trafficking drugs. The arrest comes after a six month investigation in the East end of Henderson and in the Spottsville, Reed area of Henderson County. Police identified the suspects as: Jalen D. Armstead, […]
Effingham Radio

Fatal Traffic Crash In Marion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Illinois Route 37 at Sassafras Road, Marion County. June 23, 2022 at approximately 9:51 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2005 Red Dodge Truck. Unit 2 – 2017 Black Ford Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jessie...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Lynnville as manhunt ends

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
LYNNVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy