Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Add Pets to Engagement and Couples Portraits
Pets are one of the most important presences in the lives of a lot of couples, and it is only natural that they might want to include them in engagement or couples portraits. Of course, adding a rambunctious dog or the like to the mix can make your job substantially more difficult. So, how do you satisfy the desires of your clients without pulling out your hair? This helpful video tutorial will give you some useful advice.
Fstoppers
Signs of winter
As I wait for winter to produce enough snow to get excited about I have been trying to find something inspiring that would get me outdoors more frequently. Until that time comes I have set myself a little project - to experiment with multiple exposure images capturing some of the signs I see along my hikes.
Fstoppers
Our First Look at the New Sony FE 20-70mm F/4 G
There's definitely more than meets the eye with this new standard zoom lens option. Aside from a wider range and a smaller size, let’s see what else this has to offer. Standard zoom lenses will always be the most versatile lenses when it comes to range. If one were limited to just one zoom lens for a shoot that might require a variety of perspectives, 24-70mm or 24-105mm (or equivalent crop sensor) lenses should always be top-of-mind options. For the last few decades, standard zoom lenses have basically been updates of the same range of lenses, just given better glass quality, focusing speed, image stabilization, etc. That’s why it’s just high time for lens manufacturers to push the range further with the hopes of possibly offering more flexibility without having to compromise on image quality.
Fstoppers
How Do You Find the Perfect Foreground?
You've got your subject, you've got your elements, you've got your rule of thirds composition, but you're missing something in the foreground. How do you find the perfect foreground to complement your image and give it that real wow factor?. When I first got into photography, I was backpacking through...
Fstoppers
Testing the Sigma 65mm f/2 for Portraits
If you're a portrait photographer, you'll know the feeling of getting a new lens and going on your first portrait shoots with it. That feeling was strong for me over a decade ago and it's just as strong now!. The first time I ever felt that surge of motivation to...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera
Sony's a7R series has long been respected for offering extremely high levels of resolution (the highest available in a full frame camera, in fact), along with a range of advanced features that make it the workhorse of choice for a wide range of applications. Now in its fifth generation, the a7R is quite refined and can satisfy the needs of many users. This great video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
How to Find and Photograph Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF: Your Once in a 50,000 Year Chance
Astrophotographers and even regular photographers have a chance at a comet that is now appearing in our early morning, pre-dawn skies. I'm talking about Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, rapidly approaching its closest encounter with our sun. It hasn't been to our part of the solar system for about 50,000 years. It's a striking green in color, and not all comets are, so it's created a stir among astrophotographers.
Fstoppers
Don't Let Competition Hold Your Photography Back
Would you judge a photography competition? Do you compete with other photographers? Although competition is accepted in photography, it has significant drawbacks that prevent you from succeeding. Competition is generally considered standard practice in photography. It seems an innocuous way of encouraging people to improve. Indeed, competitions are popular, and...
Fstoppers
Why I Replaced My Camera With an iPhone 14 Pro
I have been very vocal about phones never being able to replace cameras for professional work. But, as photographers, we also indulge in casual photography of things that simply look good. I looked for a camera for such work for the past two years now, and now I found one. It is the unlikely star: iPhone 14 Pro.
Fstoppers
The Best Images from GuruShots "Mostly White" Challenge
Some of the most stunning images have the simplest color schemes, which is why Gurushots "Mostly White" challenge produced some stunning photos. Gurushots hosts "The World’s Greatest Photo Game,” with regular challenges in which they invite participants to submit and rate photos within a certain theme. In this latest challenge, thousands of entries and millions of votes were submitted. Here are the three winners of the challenge as well as the top 60 rated images.
Fstoppers
The Good and Bad of Fujifilm Cameras
Fujifilm has established itself as a leader in the photography industry with cameras that have earned devoted fans from all genres. Just like any other company, though, there are good and bad aspects. What are the pros and cons of Fujifilm cameras? This excellent video essay takes a deep look at Fujifilm cameras and how they perform in a competitive world.
Fstoppers
Announcement - website update on ITR techniques
I recently had an article published in the December issue of ICMphotoMagazine on the subject of advancing the 'in the round' technique. This was basically a revamp and consolidation of a couple of articles I had on my website. With the kind permission of the ICMphotomag editor I have just...
Comments / 0