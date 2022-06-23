ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told a Trump loyalist 'you would be committing a felony' after being told of a plan to use the DOJ to overturn the election

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Donald Trump
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearings: Ex-DOJ officials who resisted Trump plot testify

The House Jan. 6 select committee held its fifth public hearing into the Capitol riot today at 3 p.m. ET. The nine-member panel focused on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to get the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election. Our contributors were MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem,...
Salon

DOJ seizes Nevada GOP chairman’s phone, subpoenas Georgia GOP chairman as fake elector probe grows

The Justice Department on Wednesday served numerous subpoenas to Trump supporters involved in the fake elector scheme in a sign that its probe is expanding. Federal agents served subpoenas to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, who served as a Trump elector, according to The Washington Post. Other subpoenas were served at the homes of Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer involved in the fake elector scheme, and Thomas Lane, who worked on the Trump campaign's efforts in Arizona and New Mexico, FBI officials told the outlet. Trump supporters involved in the Michigan fake elector scheme also received subpoenas, though it's unclear if they were related to the federal investigation or a separate state probe. The New York Times reported that Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was subpoenaed in the federal probe.
