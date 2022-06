Austin Dillon has made a name for himself in the NASCAR world as he won the Daytona 500 in 2018 and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017. Now the 32-year-old NASCAR star is entering the reality television world with his wife, Whitney Dillion, as they two will star in the new USA Network series Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Dillon's explained what to expect in the series that premieres on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

