Wyoming (WBAP/KLIF) – Embattled Republican Congresswoman Liz Chaney is urging Democrats in her state to switch parties to vote for her in primary election. Cheney’s campaign website has information about how voters can change their party affiliation in order to vote in the Republican primary; and, according to the New York Times, Cheney’s campaign has been sending out mailers to Democratic voters in the state.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO