The Week In IndyCar with Helio Castroneves

In his 195th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel Suarez grabbed his first victory at Sonoma, and after a bye week, drivers will be back in action on Sunday for the 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.33-mile oval held its first Cup race last season after years as a host of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Kyle Larson got a dominant win in the 2021 Ally 400, and now he'll be looking to go back-to-back when the green flag drops at 5 p.m. ET on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO