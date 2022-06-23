The Week In IndyCar with Helio Castroneves

In his 195th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel Suarez grabbed his first victory at Sonoma, and after a bye week, drivers will be back in action on Sunday for the 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.33-mile oval held its first Cup race last season after years as a host of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Kyle Larson got a dominant win in the 2021 Ally 400, and now he'll be looking to go back-to-back when the green flag drops at 5 p.m. ET on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
Following an off week, the NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. And starting this weekend through the championship race in November, every event will air on NBC or USA Network. With NBC taking over broadcasting duties from FOX for the final 20 races, the...
NASCAR practice results from Nashville Superspeedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Nashville, Tennessee. Today, the field rolls to the track for a 50 minute practice session at Nashville Superspeedway. View 2022 Nashville practice results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual...
Stewart-Haas Racing has made changes to Kevin Harvick’s pit crew ahead of Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC), the team confirmed. The move comes following critical comments by Harvick about the pit crew in two of the last three races. The former Cup champion trails teammate Aric Almirola by seven points for what would be the final playoff spot. Ten races remain in the regular season.
NASCAR Truck Series results from Nashville Superspeedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series has the stage in Nashville, Tennessee. The 1.33-mile oval of Nashville Superspeedway is set to host the Rackley Roofing 200. View Nashville results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac |...
NASCAR starting positions for Nashville Superspeedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight, the busy race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway opens with the NASCAR Truck Series. View the Nashville starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Race. Cup: Prac...
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Saturday TODAY to take us behind the wheel ahead of the big event at the Nashville Superspeedway. Earnhardt also opens up about missing racing since he retired, saying “I got to do it every once in a while, I love to get out there and scratch that itch!”June 25, 2022.
With a pit crew change made this week, the focus for Kevin Harvick’s team shifts to qualifying better than it has the past two months. The former Cup champion enters Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC) seven points behind Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for what would be the final playoff position.
Two drivers in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen are coming into the race on a high from podium finishes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ben Keating and Cooper MacNeil finished first and second, respectively, in the GTE-AM class in the granddaddy of endurance races two weekends ago, and are looking to repeat or improve on that success this weekend in the seventh round of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
When the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires makes its debut on the NASCAR stage at Road America next weekend, there will be a special, overqualified rookie on the entry list. Truck series driver Parker Kligerman will join the grid for both 45-minute races in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
After two weekends off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday on the concrete at Nashville Superspeedway. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger picked up his second win of the season in the series’ most recent race June 4 at Portland International Raceway. Allmendinger leads the regular season standings...
Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday. Friday’s qualifying session saw Kaz Grala earn the Motul Pole Award in his series debut, setting a new track record in his No. 2 Technique Chassis/STEEL-IT/Weaver Dodge Challenger with a blistering lap time of 1m20.198s, more than a second over Trans Am’s previous track record.
John Church and his JDC-Miller Motorsport team have never shied away from challenge. When DPi and LMP2 were running as a single class in 2017-18, the team brought its ORECA LMP2 car to go up against the factory DPi teams and punched well above its weight, even winning the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen in 2018. Four years later, the team is preparing to take on factory GTP powerhouses as the only customer team for Porsche’s 963 LMDh car.
The excitement and emotion were palpable, yet Canadian racer Robert Wickens delivered the ultimate of understatements following the victory drive he and co-driver Mark Wilkins put together in the Touring Car (TCR) class of the Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Raoul Hyman won his fourth Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) race of the season Saturday morning at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Driving the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, the British driver once again showed his strength as he led yesterday’s practice and qualifying, and went on to lead today’s event from lights out to checkered flag.
McLaren Racing isn’t done with Felix Rosenqvist, signing the Swedish driver to a multiyear contract extension without designating whether he would remain in the NTT IndyCar Series. McLaren indicated Rosenqvist could be shifted to its new Formula E program when it launches in 2023. “McLaren Racing is currently in...
Austin Dillon is well known by NASCAR fans as one of the sport's most recognizable drivers. He drives the iconic No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing, carrying the same number as stock car legend Dale Earnhardt. If he's not participating in a NASCAR Cup Series race, he's also driving part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Dillon earned the Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity (then Nationwide) title in 2013.
Acuras swept the front row of the starting lineup in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series qualifying at Watkins Glen International as Tom Blomqvist put the No. 60 of Meyer Shank Racing on pole for the Sahlen’s Six Hours. With a lap of 1 minute, 29.580 seconds around the 11-turn,...
Comments / 0