Tampa, FL

Backstreet was back in Tampa, and here are the photos

By Ray Roa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, Backstreet was back. So we went to...

cltampa.com

Latin music superstar Marc Anthony is coming to Tampa this fall

Get ready to sing to Marc Anthony, Tampa Bay, because the king of Latin music and culture is headed to town this fall on the "Vivendo" tour. Tickets to see Marc Anthony play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and start at $61. The show is just one six U.S. dates on the tour.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Tampa Pig Jig, a massive fall BBQ, returns to Julian B Lane Riverfront Park

Who doesn’t love a good bbq? The Tampa Pig Jig is the ultimate fall food festival in the entire Tampa Bay region. The event takes places at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park on October 22 at 1pm. A slew of fantastic bands will join a medley of chefs for day dedicated to a good cause. The Tampa Pig Jig was founded by Old Florida Federation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by several Tampa area friends.
TAMPA, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Elegant Pink and Ivory St. Pete Beach Rooftop Wedding | The Don CeSar

Angela and Kris' St. Pete Beach wedding featured rooftop vows amid a romantic palette of cream and soft pink inspired by the white sand beach and famous pink façade of their oceanfront venue. “We felt inspired by the venue. It has a historic character and gorgeous beaches and sunsets...
TAMPA, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Recipes and ingredients for Peruvian cuisine can be found here. Customers can sample wonderful delights and taste the restaurant's famed shrimp ceviche, exceptional fried shrimp, and exquisite mixed ceviche. According to most customers, you may get well cooked lucuma ice cream, substantial flan, and homemade tostones with confidence.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Big screen spotlight to shine on Homosassa in new film

The people of Homosassa and Crystal River will soon see their home up on the big screen as award-winning film director Flavio Alves has chosen the area for the set of his new film. It started as an accidental discovery of the Homosassa area while fishing with friends that soon...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Nick
Delta Goodrem
fox13news.com

St. Pete exhibit hopes to connect with Black women

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg features three different series from Gio Swaby, a Bahamian-born artist who works in textiles. Swaby calls the works ‘Love Letters to Black women’ and says there are three main descriptors when discussing her work- accessibility, collaboration and love.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Australian
995qyk.com

Best Food Trucks In The Bay

Tampa’s got it all! Beaches, great sports teams, and endless options for food trucks! Whenever you’re out and about in the Tampa area, keep your eyes peeled for any of these must-try food trucks. There’s so much variety in cuisine in Tampa Bay, and new food trucks seem to be popping up everyday, so we gathered a list from Yelp of the most mouth-watering food trucks in Tampa and added a few of our own.
TAMPA, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Day Trips from Tampa (Unique trips on a tankful!)

Tampa is a wonderful city full of interesting and exciting things to do; with that said, people need a change of scenery from time to time and this is where a day trip is the perfect excuse to make your escape. While you’ll still have the opportunity for a theme...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning in Tampa. The governor will speak at Hillsborough Community College Ybor City with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Senate President Wilton Simpson. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
TAMPA, FL
floridasportsman.com

Saturday 120ft West of Clearwater - ARS

Ran out Saturday for ARS. Found schools of Spanish sardines in 85ft, lots of frigates, Bonita and some Blackfins feeding on them. I would have spent time fishing for them but I saw some storm lines and wanted to make sure we made it to the ARS spot. Get to 120ft and there's a line of storms and the wind is a stiff 15+... thought it would blow over and fade but it didn't. We're here so lets try to get anchored and fish. Needed all 350ft of rope, ended up 150 ft away from spot but it didn't matter. The first bait got hit 20ft under the boat and broke him off..drag was too tight and he wasn't expecting it. Look at sonar and the fish were right under us 20-50ft down,, First 8 fish went in the box in 20 minutes - done let's head home.. My son even got seasick and puked a bunch. Proud of him for hanging in and catching his limit and never asking to go in.
CLEARWATER, FL

