Backstreet was back in Tampa, and here are the photos

Ran out Saturday for ARS. Found schools of Spanish sardines in 85ft, lots of frigates, Bonita and some Blackfins feeding on them. I would have spent time fishing for them but I saw some storm lines and wanted to make sure we made it to the ARS spot. Get to 120ft and there's a line of storms and the wind is a stiff 15+... thought it would blow over and fade but it didn't. We're here so lets try to get anchored and fish. Needed all 350ft of rope, ended up 150 ft away from spot but it didn't matter. The first bait got hit 20ft under the boat and broke him off..drag was too tight and he wasn't expecting it. Look at sonar and the fish were right under us 20-50ft down,, First 8 fish went in the box in 20 minutes - done let's head home.. My son even got seasick and puked a bunch. Proud of him for hanging in and catching his limit and never asking to go in.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO