ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street shakes off a midday stumble and ends higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgw6B_0gK8g5RU00
Financial Markets Wall Street An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, June 23. The Labor Department said fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher Thursday, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after three weeks of punishing losses.

Trading was wobbly throughout the day as investors remained focused on another round of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking before a House committee, Powell again stressed that the Fed hopes to rein in the worst inflation in four decades without knocking the economy into a recession, but acknowledged "that path has gotten more and more challenging."

The S&P 500 ended 1% higher after having been down as much as 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Technology and health care stocks drove much of the rally, outweighing losses in energy and financial companies. Bond yields mostly fell. Oil prices also fell.

Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks as investors try to determine whether a recession is looming. The benchmark S&P 500 is currently in a bear market. That means it has dropped more than 20% from its most recent high, which was in January. The index has fallen for 10 of the last 11 weeks.

“The market was poised for a bounce,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial. “The catalyst for today's market has been that oil prices have come down.”

The S&P 500 rose 35.84 points to 3,795.73. The index is up 3.3% so far this week. The Dow gained 194.23 points to 30,677.36. The Nasdaq added 179.11 points to 11,232.19.

Smaller company stocks also gained ground. The Russell 2000 rose 21.40 points, or 1.3%, to 1,711.67.

The Federal Reserve is attempting to temper inflation's impact with higher interest rates, but Wall Street is worried that it could go too far in slowing economic growth and actually bring on a recession.

Powell has previously acknowledged that a recession is "certainly a possibility" and that the central bank is facing a more challenging task amid the war in Ukraine essentially pushing oil and other commodity prices even higher and making inflation even more pervasive.

On Thursday, Powell stressed: “I don’t think that a recession is inevitable.” He also acknowledged that the Fed’s tools to combat inflation are blunt and risk causing damage to the economy.

Encouragingly for the Fed, many households and businesses still seem to expect inflation to eventually come back down. If that were to change, it could spark a self-fulfilling vicious cycle that only worsens inflation.

“Our whole framework is about keeping inflation expectations well and truly anchored,” he said Thursday. Powell emphasized the importance of getting inflation down to the Fed’s goal of 2%. “We can’t fail on this,” he said.

Powell spoke to Congress a week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in nearly three decades. Fed policymakers also forecast a more accelerated pace of rate hikes this year and next than they had predicted three months ago, with its key rate to reach 3.8% by the end of 2023. That would be its highest level in 15 years.

Earlier Thursday the Labor Department said fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, though it was slightly more than economists expected. The solid job market is a relatively bright point in an otherwise weakening economy, with consumer sentiment and retail sales showing increasing damage from inflation.

Companies are signaling slower-than-expected growth, however, according to surveys from IHS Markit. While weak economic data is discouraging for the broader economy, it could also mean that the economy is already slowing enough to allow the Fed to ease up on its planned rate hikes.

Inflation remains stubbornly high, squeezing consumers with higher prices on everything from food to clothing. That has pressured people to shift spending from big ticket items like electronics to necessities. The pressure has been worsened by record-high gasoline prices that show no sign of abating amid a supply and demand disconnect.

Big technology and health care companies did much of the heavy lifting. Microsoft rose 2.3% and Johnson & Johnson rose 2.2%. Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 1.8%. Valero fell 7.6%.

Bond yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 3.09% from 3.15% late Wednesday.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Stocks slip after Fed’s Powell signals recession risks, Biden’s gas tax holiday: LIVE UPDATES

Coverage for this event has ended. Stocks slip after Fed’s Powell signals recession risks. All three of the major averages bounced between losses and gains ultimately closing marginally lower on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged engineering a soft landing for the economy may be challenging. In commodities, oil fell 3% to $106.19 per barrel.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
TheStreet

Should You Be Looking at Bonds Rather Than Stocks?

With the S&P 500 index having dropped 18% this year, conventional wisdom has it that you should take advantage of the opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices. But at least for investors over 60, you can make a case for buying bonds — bonds you will hold to maturity, that is.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Energy Stocks#Markets#Congress#Federal Reserve Chair#House#Lpl Financial#Dow
Motley Fool

The Dow Lost Ground as Investors Piled into Recession-Proof Stocks

Health and consumer good stocks performed the best today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Defensive Stocks Lead Wall Street Higher Amid Recession Fears

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors turned to consumer staples and healthcare companies to mitigate their risks if the economy falls into recession. Following the largest interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in nearly three decades, investors fear economic growth and corporate profits could...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CBS News

U.S. stocks bounce back after sharp drop on economic concerns

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday morning after tumbling the prior day on fears that economic activity would be curtailed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation. After turning tail on Thursday, benchmark indexes rose in early morning trading. As of 9:47 EST on Friday, the Dow rose 94 points, or 0.3%, to stand at 30,021. The S&P 500 climbed 22 points, or 59%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 117 points, or 1%.
STOCKS
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil settles up but posts weekly decline on recession fears

Oil prices settled up by more than $3 a barrel on Friday, supported by tight supply, but they notched their second weekly decline on concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession. Brent crude settled up $3.07, or 2.8%, at $113.12 a barrel by 12:10 p.m....
TRAFFIC
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Dow gains 194 points; markets on pace for winning week

June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed higher Thursday following a late-day rally after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 194.23 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.62%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Dollar Languishes As Recession Fears Mount; Yen Bounces While Won Slides

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Thursday as it looked set to extend declines against major peers to a fourth day, hurt by Treasury yields wallowing near two-week lows amid rising concerns of a recession. The safe-have yen bounced, climbing back from 24-year lows to the dollar. The risk-sensitive...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy