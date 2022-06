America is having a love affair with Ina Garten, similar to how people regarded Julia Child in the 1960s, including a super-fan cooking all of Garten's recipes à la "Julie and Julia." Garten is the convivial Food Network chef known as the "Barefoot Contessa," which is also the name of her former specialty food store on New York's Long Island. She has 12 cookbooks under her denim collar, plus "Go-To Dinners" shipping in October 2022 and over 20 years hosting her cooking show on the Food Network. Despite all of that, Garten is remarkably relatable. The type of celebrity you imagine feeling comfortable with, familiar, as you quietly say a prayer to be invited to her next dinner party.

