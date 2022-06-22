ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where...

98.3 The Snake

Classic British Cars Come to Twin Falls

I don’t believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn’t into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.
98.3 The Snake

Why Taking Pets into Certain Stores Needs to be Monitored in Twin Falls

Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Balanced Rock Revisited: Is it Still Overrated?

Every state across the country has its unique landmarks and tourist attractions that the locals know about and brag about. Sometimes they are worth the trip and make for great memories, stories, and pictures, while other times they are a waste of money, gas, and time. The only way to truly know is to visit them yourself and find out. They became a tourist attraction for one reason or another and while someone may love it you may not, just as someone may hate it and you may love it. One well-known tourist attraction in the area is Balanced Rock, and a few months back I wrote that it was overrated. I have recently revisited and would like to update my stance on the infamous rock.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Gas Prices Spell Open Warfare on Idaho’s Way of Life

How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

5 Reasons Why Outsiders Should Move to Twin Falls

Finding a place to live and start a family can often be stressful. Many people dream of living on a beach, in a big city, or having their dream job, but in reality, it is expensive to do so and often is not as good as they had pictured it growing up. Many people are leaving the coasts and moving inland to find cheaper living and to escape the chaos that comes with living on the coasts. Figuring out where to move to can be stressful and finding the right place isn't easy, but Twin Falls seems to be a prime location for many to call home. Here are a few reasons why people outside of Idaho, and even those in Idaho, should look to move to Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

WIN: Passes to Highway 30 Music Fest

Highway 30 Music Fest is this week and we have your last chance to win a pair of 4-day-passes to one of the biggest music events in Southern Idaho. You need to jump on this one fast if you want a chance to win because the event starts Wednesday. You only have until 11:59:59 pm on Tuesday, June 21st to get signed up, so scroll down and enter below for your chance to win.
FILER, ID
98.3 The Snake

Public Meeting on Lava Ridge Wind Project Set for July 7

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting will be held in early July on a proposed large scale wind project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management announced July 7, for the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council's Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online with public comment near the end. The subcommittee has three agenda items; hear from stakeholders involved with the project; the process by which the BLM is using to analyze the wind project; and how the National Renewable Energy Lab is involved in the environmental impact statement. The amount of time each individual gets during the comment period will be determined by the number of people wanting to make a statement. Written statements can be sent to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. You can use the BLM link to get information on how to join the July meeting. The company Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, is proposing to construct several hundred wind turbines in the desert north of Interstate 84 around the Wilson Butte area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
98.3 The Snake

Beware of the Dark Side of Social Media in the Magic Valley

Social media is both an asset and a burden on society. Twenty years ago, nobody would think that you can connect to your friends around the country and world so easily. You can know all about your former classmates, how many children they have, what their job is, and who they married, without ever having to talk to them. You can be halfway around the world and have a face-to-face conversation with your friends and family. There is much to like about social media, but with it also comes the dark side. Sometimes we can't have nice things, and often people ruin social media. There are many flaws with it and in the Magic Valley, there is a dark side you must be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Back in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Homicide Under Investigation in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Heyburn on Thursday. According to the Heyburn Police Department, officers responded to the Elk Meadows Subdivision for a person who was shot. On arrival they found an adult female deceased. The suspect was taken into custody. Idaho State Police is assisting the Heyburn Police Department with the investigating. The suspect has not been identified.
HEYBURN, ID
98.3 The Snake

What the Clif Bar Sale Means for Twin Falls

No jobs at the local facility are in jeopardy. The new owners don’t plan any changes. The Wall Street Journal reports that Mondelez is shelling out almost three billion dollars for Clif Bar. The new parent company does plan to increase prices after the acquisition is completed later this year. Mondelez has already had price increases for its current products but tells the Journal that surprisingly, it hasn’t hurt sales.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Fireworks are a No-No on Idaho’s Forest Service Land

Don’t even think about it. Fireworks don’t mix with government lands. With Independence Day approaching, please use some common sense. After a couple of days of warm weather, strong winds on Sunday will spell dry conditions. Terry Thompson is a spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. He says the cheatgrass between Jerome and Twin Falls is already dry. Thompson appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

