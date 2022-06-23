ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England Vs Netherlands: How To Watch| Women’s Friendly| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cS96F_0gK8dZhQ00

England host Netherlands in the second friendly of their Euros warm-up campaign and aim to make it two victories for two.

England host Netherlands in the second friendly of their UEFA Euros warm-up campaign and aim to make it two victories for two.

Chelsea attackers Fran Kirby and Bethany England are expected to make the starting line-up after being subbed on late for the Lionesses in their 3-0 win versus Belgium.

Kirby celebrating with England in 2018

IMAGO / PA Images

Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that she was relieved to be selected for the Euros squad after missing out on a large part of her club season due to fatigue.

Defender Jess Carter could also make the line up, after missing out to Blues teammate Millie Bright last week who, despite her strong performance, could start from the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6WX3_0gK8dZhQ00
The Lionesses starting XI versus Belgium in friendly

IMAGO / PA Images

How to watch

The match will kick off at 8:00pm UK time from Elland Road on Friday 24 th June.

Football fans in the UK will be able to catch the game live on Channel 4.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's major tournament debut for England, a match between the defending champions and the world No 2 side and a crucial clash in the 'group of death'... the five must-not miss games at the Women's Euros

The waiting is nearly over. After a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Women's Euros are almost upon us. Squads have been picked, players are well into their intense preparations and coaches are fine-tuning their plans for the tournament ahead of the July 7 kick-off at Old Trafford.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethany England
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Gareth Anscombe: Wales fly-half to join squad in South Africa

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe will link up with the rest of the squad in South Africa after being given...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Imago Pa Images Kirby#Channel 4
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman: England manager plays down her side's comprehensive win over Netherlands at Elland Road

England manager Sarina Wiegman played down the importance of her side's comprehensive 5-1 win over the Netherlands in terms of their European Championships credentials. A message was sent out by the Lionesses to the rest of Europe after the reigning Euros champions were dispatched by Wiegman's side - with substitute Beth Mead scoring twice and Lauren Hemp scoring and registering two assists at Elland Road.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

England U19 1-0 Israel U19: Manchester City forward Liam Delap's early strike ensures Young Lions finish top of their group with perfect record and book Euros semi-final showdown with Italy

Manchester City forward Liam Delap fired home in the sixth minute as England made it three wins out of three to finish top of Group B at the U19 Euros. Delap took a pass from Alfie Devine in his stride before firing the ball past the keeper and into the roof of the net.
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from India in Ireland 2022

Follow live coverage of Ireland vs India from the India in Ireland 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy