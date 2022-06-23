England Vs Netherlands: How To Watch| Women’s Friendly| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars

England host Netherlands in the second friendly of their Euros warm-up campaign and aim to make it two victories for two.

Chelsea attackers Fran Kirby and Bethany England are expected to make the starting line-up after being subbed on late for the Lionesses in their 3-0 win versus Belgium.

Kirby celebrating with England in 2018 IMAGO / PA Images

Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that she was relieved to be selected for the Euros squad after missing out on a large part of her club season due to fatigue.

Defender Jess Carter could also make the line up, after missing out to Blues teammate Millie Bright last week who, despite her strong performance, could start from the bench.

The Lionesses starting XI versus Belgium in friendly IMAGO / PA Images

How to watch

The match will kick off at 8:00pm UK time from Elland Road on Friday 24 th June.

Football fans in the UK will be able to catch the game live on Channel 4.

