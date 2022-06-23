ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Checkers manager shoots at unhappy customer who threw drink at her, Tennessee cops say

By Mike Stunson
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A manager of a fast-food restaurant in Tennessee was arrested after Tennessee police say she shot at an upset customer.

Police say 36-year-old Sherrika Starnes faces aggravated assault charges as a result of the shooting at a Checkers in Murfreesboro, about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 22. Two brothers paid for food at the restaurant and one of them later complained that it was taking too long, police said.

As he was arguing with employees, another man began throwing rocks at the brothers in the Checkers parking lot, according to police. When Starnes asked them all to leave, one of the brothers threw a drink at her, police said.

That’s when Starnes fired one round from her handgun at the customer. No one was injured, police said.

The brothers ran to a nearby motel, to wait on police. Police said Starnes left the restaurant but eventually came to the police department headquarters.

She was arrested and released from jail on a $5,000 bond. She is due in court in August, according to police.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
