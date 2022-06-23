Justin Timberlake apologizes to Washington DC (Video)

Say it ain't so! Kendall Jenner and her NBA player beau Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits.The twosome were first romantically linked in mid-2020, and it's believed to be the model's most serious — and public — romance to date.While the pair aren't ruling out a reconciliation sometime down the line, one source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," as another echoed that the pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."The breakup comes as a bit of a shock to fans since Jenner, 26, had the 25-year-old athlete tag along when she attended sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy last month.Plus, unlike her other relationships, the 818 Tequila founder appeared to be more comfortable with giving the public a glimpse at their love, as she's not only been photographed with him on several occasions, but also posted sweet snaps together on her Instagram page. More to come ...On the other hand, the reality star, had "avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama," a source exclusively spilled to OK! earlier this year.

