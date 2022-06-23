ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Jefferson Road widening project update: work continues on schedule

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A project to widen Jefferson Road to five lanes between US 60 in South Charleston and Corridor G is on schedule and making good progress.

“The bulk of the work right now is concentrated on the new bridge over the Kanawha Turnpike,” said Jason Hamilton, P.E., area construction engineer for West Virginia Division of Highways District 1.

In April 2019, Gov. Jim Justice approved the bid award for the project to Kokosing Construction Company for $46.8 million to design and build the five-lane upgrade. In addition to widening Jefferson Road to five lanes, the project will replace a congested dogleg intersection and rail crossing at the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike and Jefferson Road with a new bridge and roundabout. Heavy growth along Corridor G has led to growing congestion on Jefferson Road, especially during the holiday season and on weekends.

The Jefferson Road widening project will work in conjunction with a new half-mile connector road to link Jefferson Road with RHL Boulevard. That project will add an additional access road to the Trace Fork Shopping Center, allowing direct access to Jefferson Road and alleviating congestion on both Jefferson Road and Corridor G.

In September 2021, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for more than $10.9 million to build the connector road, which includes the construction of a 420-foot bridge.

Kokosing has been concentrating on building the bridge piers and abutments for the new bridge over the Kanawha Turnpike and railroad tracks on the far northern end of the project. Blasting and clearing work has also been going on above Jefferson Road for the upcoming widening. The project also required tearing down 16 houses south of Kanawha Turnpike.

Utility companies are also in the process of relocating power lines and other utilities in the area.

Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program allowed the WVDOT to free up federal funds and state money to pay for the Jefferson Road project. The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2024.

The first project in the series of three designed to alleviate congestion on Corridor G was completed in September 2021 when the WVDOH opened West Virginia’s first Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or R-CUT, at the intersection of Oakwood Road and Corridor G. The R-CUT was designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly on Corridor G by shortening wait times at the traffic lights and redirecting traffic coming off Oakwood Road to two new U-turns: a faster and safer design.

“The Jefferson Road project, in conjunction with the RHL Boulevard project and the new R-CUT, will greatly alleviate congestion along Corridor G and improve travel times once complete,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

Jim Justice
