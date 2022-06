Chromebooks are a brilliant mobile option for so many people. Not only do they greatly simplify many of the processes for using a laptop, but they are also secure, and rarely suffer from slowdowns. But for some, the lack of actual apps makes Chrome OS a questionable choice. Fortunately, it's not only possible to enable Linux (and install Linux apps) on your Chromebook, but it's also possible to enable the installation of Android apps. Once you have this feature enabled, you can install any app from the Google Play Store.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO