ELWHA, Wash. — When the mountains called Bainbridge Island writer Nancy Blakey, she answered with a book. She wrote "The Mountains are Calling: year-round adventures in the Olympics and West Cascades" to encourage people of all ages and stages to get outside. Part of the title is something you see on a lot of bumper stickers and t-shirts lately. It's also a quote by John Muir, which Blakey thinks has inspired many to get outside.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO