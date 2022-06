WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A local woman is facing reckless homicide charges for the overdose death of a man from 2021. Lyndy Lucas, 40, of Weston was arrested on June 15th after being tied to the death of a man in July of last year. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Lucas. The man’s identity was not released.

