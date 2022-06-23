ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller Reportedly Housed His Mom And 3 Young Children On Farm With Weed, ‘Lying Out’ Guns

Cover picture for the articleIn what appears to be a weekly occurrence, Ezra Miller has been accused of more troublesome behavior. According rolling stone, the actor has a mother and her three young children who live with them where guns and drugs are rampant. The report follows two separate restraining orders taken by parents against...

