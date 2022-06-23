Ezra Miller Reportedly Housed His Mom And 3 Young Children On Farm With Weed, ‘Lying Out’ Guns

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO