The Colorado Buffaloes football staff looks much different than it did a few months ago. Not only did they bring in Mike Sanford as the team’s new offensive coordinator, but they made a splashy NFL-type hire by naming Phil McGeoghan as the team’s wide receivers coach, among other moves. The hire has paid off already with the Buffs gaining a few talented prospects for the class of 2023. Well, McGeoghan just got added another title. On Friday, Karl Dorrell promoted McGeoghan to become his assistant head coach, a huge honor for the veteran coach who is set to go through his first season in...

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO