California State

States With Strict Gun-Permitting Laws Consider Next Steps

By Associated Press
Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Officer Suspended for Off-Duty Actions at Abortion Protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday while the Providence Police Department conducts a criminal investigation into his actions. Jennifer Rourke, Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Baltimore

Supreme Court Decision On New York Gun Law Will Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland. In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes. This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Sununu Vetoes Bill to Dispense Ivermectin by Standing Order

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed a bill that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense a parasite drug to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription. Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug...
CONCORD, NH
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS ruling strikes down New York gun law, but what does that mean for Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city once infamously known as "Murderapolis" is on track again for a historically deadly year.As of June 23, Minneapolis' crime dashboard reports 42 homicides and 243 people injured by gunshots so far in 2022. In 2021, police reported 93 homicides and 656 gunshot wound victims - the highest in two decades."My biggest fear is that we have more guns, that we have more guns in this city, which means we have more violence," Councilwoman LaTrisha Vetaw, who represents Ward 4 in north Minneapolis, told WCCO. "Right now we're trying to do everything in this city to stop violence, to...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

The Experiences That Led These U.S. Abortion Opponents to Activism

(Reuters) - For a Mississippi doctor, it was a glimpse of a fetal arm. For a police officer, it was the treatment of anti-abortion protesters outside a clinic. A Catholic leader was galvanized by the civil rights movement. These and other experiences shaped prominent abortion opponents in their decades-long effort...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts disagree on how SCOTUS gun law ruling will impact Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled New York's conceal carry law violates the Constitution. Residents needed proper cause to get a license to carry a concealed handgun in public. When it comes to how it will impact Pennsylvania, those with CeaseFirePA think the state's gun laws are on solid ground and this won't really impact our gun laws. But a firearms law attorney thinks the opposite. The Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law ruling the requirement to have proper cause to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home is unconstitutional. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Adams: Gun carry rules still apply after SCOTUS ruling

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have teams analyzing the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's concealed carry law to figure out ways to put limits on guns. For now, the mayor and NYPD commissioner are making it clear that the old rules still apply, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. "We cannot allow New York to become the wild, Wild West," Adams said.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  Adams and his top aides wasted no time meeting to analyze the Supreme Court decision. But while the mayor said on a scale of one to 10 it was "very close...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law

Under the century-old law, residents seeking a license to carry a gun outside the home need to demonstrate a "proper cause," which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection." Challengers argued the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self defense, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

