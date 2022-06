Loneliness and other negative connotations are frequently associated with solitude, but don’t get confused by these terms and feelings, as they are not the same. In this context, these two words allude to the agony and pleasure of being alone. Solitude Solitude is all about being with yourself, and being okay with it. Embracing it. Solitude is the state of being alone without being lonely. It is a place where we can happily and eagerly express ourselves because when we are able to disengage from the demands of other people and the world around us, we suddenly free up mental space to...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO