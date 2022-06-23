Being Predictable Is The Key to Nurturing Your Child's Brain Development

As a survivor with both lived and professional experience of dissociative identity disorder, DID, there are a few things I wish people understood. Life with DID is hard, very hard. When you are managing life with multiple parts, there can be competing needs among those parts. What to wear, who to spend time with, career choices, and identifying which parts are responsible for which aspects of daily living (getting ready, taking care of grocery shopping, going to work). One part may pay the bills while another part may have no awareness that a bill is even due, especially early in the recovery process. Living with DID can be exhausting and while DID systems should never be compared, there are some aspects of daily life where we can all relate.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO