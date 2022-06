Summer often is associated with travel and outdoor activities, but it also comes with an increase in the number of car thefts. About 40% of vehicle thefts occur between June and September, according to the Virginia State Police. There were more than 800,000 vehicle thefts in 2020 alone, with a total value of around $7 billion, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO