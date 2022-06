Some of the students who received undergraduate degrees at the Birmingham-Southern College spring commencement in May. This month in City Beat, we learn about the new dean of the UAB School of Nursing, as well as the results of a study of the disparities faced by minority businesses seeking to work with the city of Birmingham. We also celebrate the retirement of a much-loved Hand in Paw therapy dog and the graduation of more than 250 students from Birmingham-Southern College.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO