Alabama State

WARNING: Dangerous Escaped Tennessee Inmate Could Be In Alabama

By Dre Day
 2 days ago
According to authorities in Tennessee, an inmate who has escaped multiple times has escaped once again and he could pose a threat to Alabamians. WKRG reports that 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne recently escaped from custody while being transferred to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute. Where the...

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

