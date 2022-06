Feature Story & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Florida is actually the birthplace of American wine. French Huguenots who settled in North America around 1562 made wine from the abundant wild Muscadine grapes they found growing near Jacksonville. This was the first recorded reference to wine made from grapes grown in the “New World”. Since that time grape growing and wine production in Florida has continued to develop as a successful industry. Some historically notable men such as Emile DuBois and the Marquis de Lafayette were once involved.

