Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed after Vehicle Collides with Log Truck on LA 26. Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash west of the intersection of LA Hwy 26 and LA Hwy 377 in Allen Parish on June 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Andrew E. Spears, 25, of Mittie, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, the driver of a 2001 Mack (18-wheeler) log truck was traveling west on LA 26. Spears, who was also driving west in a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, collided with the back of the log truck for unknown reasons.

MITTIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO