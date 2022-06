CLINTON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody after her 2-month-old son died earlier this week, possibly from asphyxiation. According to WJTV-TV, on Tuesday, June 21, Clinton Police Department officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel for a report of a deceased infant. The 2-month-old's mother, Darla Luke, was taken into custody and charged with felony child neglect.

CLINTON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO