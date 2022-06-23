ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

By Travel Lens
travellens.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became...

www.travellens.co

bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL
949wdkb.com

Throwback at the Park Will Be July 16th

Join DeKalb Park District for the inaugural Craft Beer and Disc Golf Festival brought to you in collaboration by the DeKalb Park District, Byers Brewing, and the Phenix Disc Golf Club. This fun-filled day will be held on July 16th starting at 9am and will include: a new temporary disc golf course at Hopkins Park, a family disc golf section, a Craft Beer Festival featuring beers from at least six different breweries, food trucks, local bands, and more! The afternoon will conclude with headliner music and cash bar sales.
DEKALB, IL
Sycamore, IL
Sycamore, IL
WIFR

Rockford outdoor vintage market showcases unique antiques

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day a year, the Rockford City Market try’s to switch things up by hosting an outdoor vintage market featuring exclusively vintage clothing, furniture and other decorations. The pavilion kept people nice and dry so they could stroll past pop-up tents and listen to live...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

2022 Fourth of July Fireworks Shows in the Stateline

Fourth of July fireworks are bigger and better this year in the Stateline than ever before! Here’s a list of the fireworks celebrations happening throughout the Stateline. Amboy’s Independence Celebration will have live music, a water slide, face painting, axe throwing, foam machine, superhero characters, bounce houses and more. Fireworks will start at dusk.
ROCKFORD, IL
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday. The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey […]
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

2022 Guide to the Fourth of July in Lake County

Warm weather, cold drinks, grilled food and a healthy smattering of family and friends. That’s the popular image that comes to mind when we think of the Fourth of July. The past few years may have been (relatively) quiet, but that won’t be the case for this summer. Cities, organizations and even neighborhoods are getting ready to celebrate America’s birthday with a bang.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

This Petunia Festival May See the End of an Era

For over 50 years the Dixon Petunia Festival has been held over the 4th of July weekend and part of the tradition of the festival is the song Petunia Time in Dixon, performed by Lyle Grobe and his Rhythm Ramblers. However, all good things must come to an end. During...
DIXON, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Early Illinois voting ends Monday

(WTVO) — Time is running out for voters who want to avoid the lines on election day. Monday is the last day for early voting. Rockford voters can head to the Board of Elections, 301 S. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winnebago County voters can go to the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unique name, unique approach to proposed restaurant

In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
SANDWICH, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL

