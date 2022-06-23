ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

By Tasha Carvell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance...

wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of uncertainty. “We could lose gay marriage. We could lose...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pro-choice activists march from Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pro-choice activists gathered at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo on Friday evening. What started as a small crowd around 6:00 p.m. quickly turned much larger and much louder. Valley News Team’s Bailey Hurley was there and says hundreds of people showed up following...
FARGO, ND
County
Cass County, ND
State
North Dakota State
Cass County, ND
Government
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Majority of Fargo businesses pass alcohol, tobacco compliance checks

(Fargo, ND) -- In the past number of days, the majority of Fargo businesses were able to pass their tobacco and alcohol compliance tests. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that Tobacco compliance checks were performed in the city on June 15th In total, 17 businesses were checked and 15 passed, resulting in an 88% compliance rate.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Family Watches Habitat Home Being Moved To West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It was a pre-dawn wake-up for Penina Adam and her kids to watch their new house being moved from the parking lot of Border States Electric onto its foundation in West Fargo. The Adam family is originally from South Sudan and have moved many...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

ATF offers reward for capture, conviction of church arsonist

FARGO (KVRR) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting a fire at the Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood, North Dakota. The church, located at...
HARWOOD, ND
740thefan.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...

