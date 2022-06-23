ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Songs and Stories at Raymond Park (Boudreau)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your dancing shoes and head over for a morning of singing and...

Planning Board Meeting

PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021, signed into law on June 16, 2021. Members of the public can view meetings online or on cable television within Cambridge, provide comments by 5:00 P.M. the day before the meeting to planningboardcomment@cambridgema.gov, and attend virtually online or by telephone. Check the Meeting Agenda on the Open Meeting Portal for updated meeting information and links to attend virtually. To view the live stream without commenting, use the City Meeting Video Link.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Virtual Affordable Housing Information Session

You are invited to learn about the City's Affordable Rental and Home Ownership Programs at a virtual information session presented by the Housing Division of the Community Development Department. 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: presentation on the City's affordable rental programs. 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: presentation on the City's...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

