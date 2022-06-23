ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services (Main)

cambridgema.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about resources in our community that support independence and well-being...

www.cambridgema.gov

cambridgema.gov

Planning Board Meeting

PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021, signed into law on June 16, 2021. Members of the public can view meetings online or on cable television within Cambridge, provide comments by 5:00 P.M. the day before the meeting to planningboardcomment@cambridgema.gov, and attend virtually online or by telephone. Check the Meeting Agenda on the Open Meeting Portal for updated meeting information and links to attend virtually. To view the live stream without commenting, use the City Meeting Video Link.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
cambridgema.gov

Virtual Affordable Housing Information Session

You are invited to learn about the City's Affordable Rental and Home Ownership Programs at a virtual information session presented by the Housing Division of the Community Development Department. 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: presentation on the City's affordable rental programs. 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: presentation on the City's...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

Transit Police Investigate Stabbing on the Free #23 In Roxbury

On June 26th at around 12:45 a.m., Transit Police, Boston EMS and Boston Police all responded to the area of 655 Warren Street in Roxbury after they received at least one 911 call for a stabbing on a bus. The stabbing occurred on MBTA bus #23, which has seen an...
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Boxes removed, vehicles towed in FBI search of Windham home

WINDHAM, N.H. — FBI agents and other law enforcement officers searched a home in Windham on Monday but would not release any details on the investigation. People living on Glenwood Road in Windham said they were surprised to wake up Monday to a stream of cars heading into the neighborhood.
WINDHAM, NH
firefighternation.com

Ex-Malden (MA) Firefighter Guilty of Dealing Drugs Within Department

A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge carries...
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
WMUR.com

Multi-alarm fire burns at lumber mill in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, N.H. — Crews battled a multi-alarm fire at a sawmill in Greenfield on Saturday. The fire started around 1:20 p.m. at Kennebec Lumber Company on Sawmill Road, according to Southwest Mutual Fire Aid. About twenty towns were involved either fighting the fire, or covering other stations. Photos and...
GREENFIELD, NH
universalhub.com

Police hunt four who stomped a man outside South Station last night

Live Boston reports Boston Police are "close to arrests" of four young men who beat a man to the ground and then just kept punching and kicking him as he lay there unconscious while fending off his girlfriend before jumping into an SUV stopped on Atlantic Avenue and speeding off early Friday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Juice’d Cafe Is New Bedford’s Fourth Eatery to Close in 11 Days

June has not been a good month for New Bedford restaurants. Four local eateries have closed within a span of two weeks. Less than an hour after we first reported on Wednesday that Cafe Italia had closed after 10 years on Rockdale Avenue and another three years on Pleasant Street, my wife texted me that Juice'd Cafe's location at 984 Kempton Street in New Bedford had closed as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Police Department says intoxicated 16-year-old boy hit police cruiser while on scooter, passenger tried to discard firearm

Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after police said they hit a police cruiser while intoxicated on a scooter early Saturday morning. Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy, who was not named by police, was driving a scooter down the wrong way on Helen Street in Boston when he hit a police cruiser, the Boston Police Department said.
BOSTON, MA

