Featuring a Pop-up Kitten Adoption from Golden Paw Society. CatVideoFest returns to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday July 10 at 2 p.m. (come early for the cats) with a hilarious and adorable compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. The screening will include a kitten adoption pop-up with the local rescue Golden Paw Society, Inc. Everyone is welcome to come and meet the cats, with a portion of the film’s ticket sales going to help support the Golden Paw Society.

