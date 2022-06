From the South San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page. ARREST – ANIMAL CRUELTY / DUI / RESISTING ARREST – Yesterday our Officers responded to the corner of Grand Avenue at Linden Avenue on a report from a concerned citizen of a dog in distress that was locked in a vehicle by its owner for over an hour. Due to yesterday’s warm weather, the temperature inside the vehicle was over 100-degrees. The dog was removed from the vehicle and the Peninsula Humane Society took possession of the dog. This investigation is continuing to locate and prosecute the owner of the dog for animal cruelty.

