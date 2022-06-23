ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sale Of Champions At The Fair

kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Francois County, MO) Organizers of the local 4H groups are holding...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

City of St. Charles to start Lights On! Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hazelwood Is Broke, Says Mayor

Hazelwood Mayor Matt Robinson issued a statement on Friday saying that the city of 25,000 people in St. Louis County is facing severe financial hardship and bankruptcy "may be inevitable." The city's financial situation has been in limbo for years. According to Robinson's statement, this worst-case scenario was stalled by...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Different Animals#Fair#The Youth Program
kfmo.com

August Primary Approaching

(St. Francois County, MO) St. Francois County Election Organizers expect a large turn out at this years Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2nd. St. Francois County Clerk, Kevin Engler, says there are different ways to vote if someone can not vote on the day of the primaries.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Must Do More To Protect Citizens From Nuclear Waste

Former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal wants to raise awareness about nuclear contamination and other environmental hazards in St. Louis, and how we're all more at risk than we think. In 1946, before it had all the neighborhoods many are familiar with today, north St. Louis County was not so populated....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Thrillville Fair coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair is coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The fair will run from July 7 to July 17 starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. It will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Dominguez Circus, Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, and an Exotic Petting Zoo. The fair will also include over 28 amusement rides, fair food, games, and more.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access

Angela Huntington’s phone was constantly ringing off of the hook. When Texas’ fetal heartbeat ban on abortions went into effect last September, the number of patients calling Planned Parenthood Great Plains jumped overnight. In August, about 150 patients received financial assistance and help. In September, that increased to roughly 850. “I remember my inbox would […] The post Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Next step taken for Regional Law Enforcement Training Center in O’Fallon

The city of O’Fallon plans to develop a new state-of-the-art Regional Law Enforcement Training Center, which includes a firing range, along Firma Road in north O’Fallon, to provide police officer training well beyond what can be done within the Justice Center facilities. At its June 23 meeting, the...
O'FALLON, MO
kfmo.com

Governor Signs Proclamation on Elective Abortions

(Jefferson City, MO) In response to the United States Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, a proclamation giving legal effect to ending elective abortions in the state, is signed by Governor Mike Parson. The move activates the "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act." Parson's proclamation notifies the Missouri Revisor of Statutes of the effective date of the legislation. The "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act," includes several provisions. It prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency, creates criminal liability for any person who knowingly performs or induces a non medical emergency abortion and subjects his or her professional license to suspension, and it protects any woman who receives an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the Act. The "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act" was included in HB 126 and contingent upon the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe vs. Wade in whole or in part. Parson signed HB 126 in 2019. His administration is coordinating with the Missouri Attorney General to quickly resolve any litigation against HB 126 before the Courts that is currently preventing implementation of the law.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

NATURAL GAS RATES TO CHANGE FOR AMEREN MISSOURI CUSTOMERS

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that will take effect on July 1, 2022. Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.77 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under Ameren Missouri’s filing, the rate will increase to approximately $0.93 per Ccf. Approximately 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy