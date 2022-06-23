Rotary Scholarships Awarded In July

(Jefferson City, MO) In response to the United States Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, a proclamation giving legal effect to ending elective abortions in the state, is signed by Governor Mike Parson. The move activates the "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act." Parson's proclamation notifies the Missouri Revisor of Statutes of the effective date of the legislation. The "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act," includes several provisions. It prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency, creates criminal liability for any person who knowingly performs or induces a non medical emergency abortion and subjects his or her professional license to suspension, and it protects any woman who receives an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the Act. The "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act" was included in HB 126 and contingent upon the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe vs. Wade in whole or in part. Parson signed HB 126 in 2019. His administration is coordinating with the Missouri Attorney General to quickly resolve any litigation against HB 126 before the Courts that is currently preventing implementation of the law.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO