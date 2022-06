Ann and Christ ’69 Kraras, of Reading, Pa., were honored at an Albright College ceremony, June 10, for their extraordinary philanthropic support of the college, during which their names were etched on Founders Wall, located in the heart of Albright College’s campus. Founders Wall honors alumni and friends whose philanthropic support of the college reaches or exceeds $1 million. Its engravings are permanent expressions of gratitude to visionaries who have strengthened Albright’s foundation and future through exemplary leadership and service.

