Potosi, MO

Potosi Adding Electronic Door Access System

kfmo.com
 5 days ago

(Potosi, MO) Potosi School Board members are adding extra safety measures this...

www.kfmo.com

kfmo.com

State Street Project Phase 2

(Desloge, MO) Delsoge City Officials look to start planning Phase 2 of the State Street renovation project after assessing the end result of Phase 1. The City Administrator for Delsoge, Dan Bryan, says the city had over $100,000 left over from Phase 1 of the project.
DESLOGE, MO
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Must Do More To Protect Citizens From Nuclear Waste

Former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal wants to raise awareness about nuclear contamination and other environmental hazards in St. Louis, and how we're all more at risk than we think. In 1946, before it had all the neighborhoods many are familiar with today, north St. Louis County was not so populated....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Potosi, MO
Potosi, MO
Potosi, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Bill Would Create Abortion, COVID-19 Services Grant Fund

A new bill introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen would allocate over three million dollars toward reproductive health care access and COVID-19 treatment. Board Bill 61 would allocate $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to organizations that help increase access to reproductive health care. An additional $1.3 million would go toward COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Monarch Fire Protection District loses preliminary injunction request

On June 9, a judge ruled against the Monarch Fire Protection District's effort for a preliminary injunction against the city of Wildwood. The fire district is attempting to construct a new fire house on property purchased at 18304 Wild Horse Creek Road. Monarch submitted an application to obtain a conditional use permit (CUP) in August 2020.
WILDWOOD, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County IDA Has New Video

(Washington County, MO) Members of the Washington County Industrial Development Authority are premiering a new video on the group's website. The Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Jula Bayless, says the video is intended to showcase Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Employees Facing Charges

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

What’s next for Missouri healthcare after abortion ban?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Healthcare providers in Missouri tell News 4 they’re preparing for an increase in patients with reproductive needs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion is now illegal in Missouri due to a trigger law that immediately banned...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Court Dates for Collector's Office Employees

(Potosi, MO) Three of the four suspects accused of stealing from the Washington County Collector's Office, have a date of July 26th for their initial arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing and does not have a court date yet. Investigators say each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. A May 24th audit discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
POTOSI, MO
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

