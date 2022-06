How realistic are the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Star Wars duels and break down these lightsaber fights as he shares his Obi-Wan Kenobi reaction! Matt tells us his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Obi-Wan's fighting style is, Darth Vader's strength and abilities, and so much more. From Obi-Wan fighting Darth Vader, to Reva taking on Lord Vader as well, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Star Wars fight scenes! In this detailed Star Wars reaction video, prepare to learn all about Star Wars realism, and whether Star Wars lightsaber fights are as true to life as an actual sword fight. Matt Easton is a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO