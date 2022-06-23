ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Andrographolide stabilized-silver nanoparticles overcome ceftazidime-resistant Burkholderia pseudomallei: study of antimicrobial activity and mode of action

By Saengrawee Thammawithan
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurkholderia pseudomallei (B. pseudomallei) is a Gram-negative pathogen that causes melioidosis, a deadly but neglected tropical disease. B. pseudomallei is intrinsically resistant to a growing list of antibiotics, and alternative antimicrobial agents are being sought with urgency. In this study, we synthesize andrographolide-stabilized silver nanoparticles (andro-AgNPs, spherically shaped with 16Â nm...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#B Cell#Burkholderia Pseudomallei#Nanoparticle#Andro Agnps#Ag#Ros#Northern Austra
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Industry perspectives on the global use of validated blood pressure measuring devices

A group of experts from reputable blood pressure measuring device (BPMD) manufacturers was invited to provide industry perspectives on the global use of validated BPMD. The authors support the recommendations of (1) using the consolidated universal ISO 81060-2:2018 in all future validation studies to ensure consistent and trustworthy quality standards; (2) validation studies to be led by investigators independent from the manufacturer; (3) validation study results to be published in peer-reviewed journals with an independent investigator as the corresponding author; and (4) validated BPMDs to be listed on validated device registries such as STRIDE BP, Validated Device Listing (VDL), and others that are backed by acknowledged scientific associations. The authors call for public awareness of the existence of legally marketed consumer BPMDs that lack sufficient evidence of clinical accuracy. Other important issues and future considerations were discussed, including the need: for awareness building and promoting the use of validated BPMDs among practitioners; to identify a non-mercury sphygmomanometer based reference device to validate BPMDs; to include all cuffs available for use with each BPMD in the validation study; for the promotion of validation studies for special patient populations; for validated wrist BPMDs as an alternative for some patients; for technical innovations to help reduce limitations related to the human aspect of validation studies; for validation of cuffless BPMDs; for validation through equivalency to validated base models; and to use validated BPMD in remote patient monitoring programs. A future collaborative to find solutions to support the use of validated BPMD is envisaged.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Translating and evaluating the Chinese version of Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) for children

To investigate the reliability and validity of Chinese version of the Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) by testing ophthalmic patients in China. The PedEyeQ (standard English version) was translated by local researchers. Children were asked to complete the Child section, and their parents the Proxy and Parent sections. 160 children (32 normal controls, 77 with refractive error, 48 with strabismus/amblyopia, 3 with other eye conditions) aged 5-11 years old, and one parent of each child were recruited. Cronbach's Î± and intraclass correlation coefficient were calculated to examine the reliability and test-retest reliability; the score differences between controls and patients were compared to examine the validity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Overcoming the LAG3 phase problem

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) is an important checkpoint inhibitor molecule of immunotherapeutic interest. New crystal structures of LAG3 provide important insight into its molecular architecture, laying the groundwork for future basic and applied investigations. Basic discoveries regarding immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4 and PD1, have enabled a greater...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why public engagement is important for neuroscientists

What's the point of public engagement? Why can't we just be neuroscience researchers? In this Comment I will argue that communicating our science is a key aspect of being a neuroscientist and that our science can be enriched by this. Public interest in science is the reason that Albermarle Street...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to make spatial maps of gene activity — down to the cellular level

You have full access to this article via your institution. Under a microscope, mammalian tissues reveal their intricate and elegant architectures. But if you look at the same tissue after tumour formation, you will see bedlam. Itai Yanai, a computational biologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, is trying to find order in this chaos. “There is a particular logic to how things are arranged, and spatial transcriptomics is helping us see that,” he says.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy