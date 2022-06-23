ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 10

Joe Dirt
2d ago

Why is there a negotiation? Let the punishment fit the behavior

Reply
11
Mary Freeman
19h ago

You don’t negotiate with a predator. You hand down clear specific consequences. Or else you don’t do anything & condone the behavior & encourage it to continue

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Lawyer says 20 of 24 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have been settled

The lawyer representing the women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says 20 of the 24 lawsuits against the player have been settled. The women have alleged Watson booked massage therapy sessions with them and then sexually harassed them. Watson has denied the allegations. The...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Thursday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft when they decided to trade for the Orlando Magic’s No. 35 pick. LA ended up drafting Max Christie in the second round as they look to add some depth to their backcourt. As it turns out, the Lakers weren’t […] The post REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josina Anderson
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend in what will be a big three-game series. It will match up the last two World Series champions, will be a rematch of the last two National League Championship Series and will match up two of the best teams in the National League right now.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield To The Panthers Still Leaves Carolina With Unknowns

It’s been months since the Cleveland Browns made their trade for Deshaun Watson. Ever since then, their former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, wanted out of Cleveland. One of the biggest projected landing spots for him has been with the Carolina Panthers. However, if the Panthers do land Mayfield, it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs Sports#Nflpa
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Suspension, Deebo Samuel Contract

Welcome to the Thursday evening edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL offseason clock slowly ticks as training camps across the league are still weeks away from opening. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of news and rumors to dissect. One of the biggest...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Knee-jerk reactions after Arch Manning picks the Longhorns

Arch Manning decided to commit to the University of Texas on Thursday morning, but what does it truly mean for the struggling program?. The celebration is on in Austin. After getting Quinn Ewers as a transfer from Ohio State last year, Texas has now landed another top-notch quarterback recruit in Arch Manning, who is set to join the Longhorns come 2023 after finishing up at Newman High School (La.).
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday

According to reporting from Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face an NFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. According to the report, the hearing will take place before Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and the NFLPA’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer. Robinson is a former judge and served as the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware, as well as being selected to serve on the Judicial Conference of the United States.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to 2022 NBA Draft report

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, and a number of teams at the top of the draft will hope that they can bring in impact players that can change their fortune for years to come. While there are obviously excellent players throughout the draft, many...
NBA
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy