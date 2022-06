After more than five years of development plans and city meetings, Firefly Park is officially moving forward. Frisco City Council amended a zoning ordinance at its June 21 meeting that would allow the 230-acre mixed-use project at the southwest corner of US 380 and the Dallas North Tollway. The development, which is slated to bring about 30 acres of park space, 2,200 residential units and 650,000 square feet of office space, received unanimous approval from both the council and the planning and zoning commission.

3 DAYS AGO