After cresting the $65,000 mark in November 2021, bitcoin -- along with a whole lot of other cryptocurrencies -- has once again crashed in value, falling below $20,000 in June 2022. That dramatic swing is quintessential of crypto, and a useful reminder to investors that this is among the most volatile assets around. Still, 2022 has been an inflection point for bitcoin and cryptocurrency, as it has penetrated more deeply into financial services and culture, gaining an expansive foothold in popular art, commerce and other corners of the mainstream.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO