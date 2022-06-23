ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana issues air quality alert Friday for 4 regions

By The Associated Press
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast. In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown,...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Indiana DNR: Indianapolis kayaker dies after falling into Holton pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Two sides of abortion battle face off at Indiana Statehouse

Hoosiers on both sides of the abortion fight collided at the Indiana capital Saturday. Thousands of people protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion. Others voiced support for Indiana lawmakers to ban the procedure during next months’s special legislative session. From the...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
City
La Porte, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Air Quality#Ozone#Ultraviolet Radiation#Idem
wfft.com

4 hurt after motorcycle hits car in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — Four people have been hurt after a motorcycle collided with a car in northeastern Indiana. The 37-year-old motorcycle operator was speeding Friday when he crossed the centerline of a road in Garrett and struck the car. Garrett is north of Fort Wayne. The DeKalb County...
GARRETT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE 15

New pet urgent care coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

USI online nursing program ranked best in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An online website has recognized University of Southern Indiana (USI) as having the best online nurse practitioner program in Indiana. Nursepractitioneronline.com ranked USI as the number one nurse practitioner program in the state. USI was awarded “2022 Best Online Nurse Practitioner Programs & Schools.” The results can be viewed at www.nursepractitioneronline.com/state/indiana/#show […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival is back, better than ever

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Indiana’s largest summer festivals is in the horizon. The Three Rivers Festival is back with new features this year. Artists like CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and Here Come the Mummies are in the lineup. New this year, Sunday July 10th there will be a local showcase featuring bands and breweries such as Mad Anthony, Kekionga Cider and more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHAS 11

Here's why Indiana drivers pay 21 cents more per gallon than Kentuckians

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy