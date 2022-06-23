ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Artemis Program Gases Up

By Arash Arabasadi
Voice of America
 2 days ago

NASA’s next moon mission scores a win despite another setback....

www.voanews.com

CNET

NASA Satellite Discovers Two Super-Earths Just 33 Light-Years Away

Here's your friendly reminder that our solar system is but a molecule of water in the universe's ocean. NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey, better known as TESS, has spotted a buzzing galactic neighborhood only 33 light-years away from our planet. It has a central star, a couple of planets circling that star, and according to the scientists behind this alternate reality discovery, there are at least two terrestrial, Earth-size worlds in the pack.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

SpaceX launches German military satellite, lands rocket

SpaceX launched a German military satellite and landed the returning rocket on Saturday morning (June 18). A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off in foggy conditions from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419 GMT; 7:19 a.m. local California time). The Falcon 9's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa successfully fuels Moon rocket on fourth try

Nasa’s fourth attempt at a crucial fueling test of its big Moonrocket was largely a success, if not a complete one. Nasa rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to launch pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center on 6 June in preparation for an attempted “wet dress rehearsal.” Such a process involves pumping cryogenic propellant into and out of the rocket, as well as a simulated launch countdown to test important ground and flight control systems. “When we do a dress rehearsal,” Nasa deputy associate administrator Tom Whitmeyer said in a post-test press conference, “what we're rehearsing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Moon#Artemis Program Gases#Voa
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China plans to return Mars samples to Earth in 2031: report

China plans to haul Mars samples to Earth in 2031, two years before NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) aim to do so, according to media reports. The target date was announced in a Monday (June 20) presentation (opens in new tab) by Sun Zezhou, chief designer of the Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter and rover mission that arrived at the Red Planet in February 2021, according to SpaceNews (opens in new tab).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CNET

NASA Cancels 2022 Mission to Valuable Asteroid Psyche on a Falcon Heavy

NASA's hope to launch a spacecraft to investigate the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in 2022 has slipped into at least next year. The Psyche mission was originally supposed to launch in August atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, but NASA announced in May that a software glitch would delay liftoff until at least September. Now the agency says it won't be able to get off the ground during the launch window, which ends Oct. 11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

China could bring first Mars samples to Earth before NASA

China is aiming to bring the first rock samples from Mars to Earth in 2031, two years before NASA plans to perform the coveted feat. The ambitious Tianwen-3 sample return mission was outlined this week by Sun Zezhou, chief designer of China’s current Mars orbiter and rover mission, SpaceNews reported on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

NASA’s new powerful space telescope gets hit by larger than expected micrometeoroid

NASA’s new powerful space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, got pelted by a larger than expected micrometeoroid at the end of May, causing some detectable damage to one of the spacecraft’s 18 primary mirror segments. The impact means that the mission team will have to correct for the distortion created by the strike, but NASA says that the telescope is “still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Scientists map weird metal asteroid that NASA spacecraft will launch to this year

Planetary scientists have created a new, detailed map of the asteroid Psyche, providing a tantalizing preview of the target for a NASA mission set to launch later this year. NASA's Psyche mission, named after its destination, aims to discover whether the 140-mile-wide (225 kilometers) metal-rich asteroid is the exposed core of a protoplanet, as scientists theorize it might be. Now, scientists on the mission have a new resource to consult.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Aerosol instrument SPEXone mounted on NASA's climate satellite

Over the past few weeks, a group of engineers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research, Airbus Netherlands and NASA has been working on installing the Dutch aerosol instrument SPEXone on NASA's PACE satellite. PACE will conduct measurements on oceans and aerosols to study the influence of particulates on the climate. It is scheduled for launch in 2024. On June 23, the last screw is tightened, which officially completes the integration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

NASA Plans To Shut Down Voyager Probe Systems

The two Voyager probes are expected to last until 2030. To make this possible, NASA plans to shut down several systems this year. The end of interstellar travelers is in sight: The US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) wants to shut down the first systems of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes this year in order to extend their mission as much as possible.
