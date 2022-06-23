ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pair of Colts Attending Tight End University This Week

By Jake Arthur
Colts tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are in Nashville this week to attend Tight End University.

A pair of Indianapolis Colts offensive players have accepted an invitation to collaborate with their colleagues across the league and improve their game.

Colts tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are in Nashville this week to attend Tight End University (TEU) and work with more than 50 others in the NFL at their position.

The now second annual TEU takes place between June 22-24 at Vanderbilt University and is hosted by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the retired Greg Olsen, all of whom are considered among the top tight ends of this generation.

"We're excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year," Kittle said in a press release . "The demand was high last year and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process."

Aside from on-field work, the players will watch film and discuss how to better themselves physically as well as the position across the NFL overall.

Alie-Cox is entering his fifth season on the Colts' active roster and is expected to take the reins as the team's top tight end following the retirement of Jack Doyle this offseason .

The former college basketball player is a success story for the Colts and their player development. After spending 2017 on the practice squad, Alie-Cox became a regular contributor in 2018 and has bettered his game each year, becoming a dual-threat as a blocker and pass-catcher. His pass targets have increased each season, with 2022 being arguably the most effective campaign of his career. In all 17 games (7 starts), he totaled 24 receptions (45 targets) for 316 yards (13.2 avg.) and 4 touchdowns.

Granson is entering his second season in the league. The tight end position can be notoriously difficult to translate into the NFL and develop further, so Granson's rookie year was somewhat underwhelming. He played in all 17 games and caught 11 balls (15 targets) for 106 yards (9.6 avg.). However, the Colts knew he'd need time to develop when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Colts drafted two intriguing tight ends this spring in Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree, so a second-year jump is necessary for Granson to carve out a bigger role in the Colts' offense.

With the talent and athleticism that both Alie-Cox and Granson possess, attending something like TEU where they can learn from some of the best players to ever play the position could prove invaluable for their continued development.

