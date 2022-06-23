ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Adds to 2023 Recruiting Class With DJ Coleman

By Cameron Stuart
Mesquite Horn Safety chooses Baylor over Florida State

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears coaching staff continues to keep the 2023 recruits rolling in with Safety DJ Coleman committing Thursday.

The Mesquite (TX) Horn product becomes the 15th Baylor Bear commitment in the 2023 class . He becomes the seventh defensive player from the class to commit to Baylor.

Coleman is a three-star prospect on 247 and his other offers included Florida State, Indiana and Navy.

The 6'0", 191 pound safety is ranked 71st nationally in his position by 247 and was a bright spot on a Horn team that went just 2-7 in 2021.

Currently, Baylor lists 11 safeties with two commits at that position. Coleman is a terrific athlete who doubles as a running back in high school. He is also an astute tackler who excels in the safety blitz, even using his small stature to hide behind his defensive line. With a bigger build, he might be able to play a few different positions for the Bears down the line.

Aranda and the Baylor Bears lost two of their safeties (J.T. Woods and Jalen Pitre) to the NFL Draft in April, looking for two new starters for 2022 after a dominant defensive season a year ago.

Baylor continues to improve on what is already one of the best recruiting classes in the Big 12. You can check out the status for this Baylor Bears recruiting class here.

