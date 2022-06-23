ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Regé-Jean Page sets the record straight about Bridgerton return

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Gentle reader, it saddens us greatly to share that former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has shut down rumors that he’s returning to the ton in the show’s upcoming third season. Page made the news Instagram official when he recently met up with fellow Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

"The boys are back in town," Page wrote in the caption of an image featuring him walking along a street with Bailey. "(No, I’m not going back to the show [by the way] — the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine." He punctuated the statement with a coffee cup emoji.

Bridgerton fans have long hoped that Page would return to the role of the Duke of Hastings after his standout performance in the show’s freshman season. When The Sun reported that a return was imminent for Bridgerton season 3 , the whispered hopes became a media storm. Clearly, though, the news was not to be.

The show follows the exploits of the Bridgerton family and is based on the bestselling Regency novels by Julia Quinn . Each book — and subsequently each season of the series — follows the story of one family member’s search for love. It’s easy to bring the family back together in the books, but having a whole cast available for brief appearances in the series is a whole other matter.

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes told Variety that the team tried to bring Page back for more, but he’d always planned to do one season. "Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’ And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Bridgerton’s second season, Daphne Bridgerton ( Phoebe Dynevor ) explained the Duke’s absence by referring to his decision to stay home with the couple’s baby. The explanation was easy enough to digest, but there’s no question that the Duke’s presence will be missed as more of Phoebe’s siblings get married.

While Page effectively shut down rumors of his return to the show, it’s worth noting that he seems to have an open invitation to return to the ton if he so chooses. At the moment he’s been making movies, including the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man and the fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves . Who knows, maybe we’ll see Page return to Bridgerton in a surprise cameo appearance at some point. Never say never, right?

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache

Another Vanderpump Rules relationship casualty. VPR cast member Kristen Doute, who was fired from the show in 2020, started publicly dating real estate investor Alex Menache in March of 202o. It seemed like she finally found some stability after years in a toxic relationship with Brian Carter. But after two years, Kristen is single again. […] The post Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

68
Followers
727
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy