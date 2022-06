The Oscar-nominated documentary “Ascension,” our Econ Extra Credit selection for June, brings the viewer up and down various social and economic ladders. Take the opening scene, an outdoor job market where recruiters with megaphones advertise jobs at local factories that pay the equivalent of $2.99 an hour. The pay is low by the standards of the cities where many of China’s factories are located, but the promise of upward mobility, however distant, is enough to draw in workers. By the film’s end, viewers are taken to the high-rise apartments and boardrooms of the nouveau riche.

