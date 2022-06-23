Bear Cub Had Head Trapped in Plastic Container for a Week Before Rescue

A kitten was found in a Tennessee apartment with her mouth and nose superglued in late May, and the kitten, now named Haven, is finally recovering. Carter County Animal Shelter worked to remove the glue from her mouth so she could eat and breathe. Some of the glue is still stuck on poor Haven’s nose, but the kitten is finally able to eat and has come a long way since she was first rescued. The shelter believes that eventually, the glue will come off.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO