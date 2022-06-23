ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Bear Cub Had Head Trapped in Plastic Container for a Week Before Rescue

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Images of the cub's rescue show it climbing up a tree in Wears Valley, Tennessee, with the container jammed on its head like an old-fashioned space...

www.newsweek.com

UPI News

'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat

June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat. True Rescue in Mount Juliet said in a Facebook post that a couple came in on Friday with a kitten that ran up to the humans on the back deck of their home.
